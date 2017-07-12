Human Rights Council (of Ethiopia) releases the Executive Summary of the 142nd Special Report

In anticipation of the translation of the 142nd Special Report from Amharic to English, HRCO releases the Executive Summary of the report. The Special Report shows the findings of the investigations regarding human rights violations committed after the issuance of the State of Emergency Declaration. In the report, HRCO calls on the Government to stop commission of human rights violations, to redress victims of violations and take measures to prevent further violations.

The most recent human rights reports issued by the Human Rights Council (of Ethiopia) can be found on HRCO’s web site at https://ehrco.org/