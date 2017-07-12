Cyber Ethiopia

Human Rights Council (of Ethiopia) releases the Executive Summary of the 142nd Special Report

HRCOIn anticipation of the translation of the 142nd Special Report from Amharic to English, HRCO releases the Executive Summary of the report. The Special Report shows the findings of the investigations regarding human rights violations committed after the issuance of the State of Emergency Declaration. In the report, HRCO calls on the Government to stop commission of human rights violations, to redress victims of violations and take measures to prevent further violations.

The most recent human rights reports issued by the Human Rights Council (of Ethiopia) can be found on HRCO’s web site at https://ehrco.org/

Ethiopia is the first country in sub-Saharan Africa to actively engage in political censorship of the Internet .

Since May 2006, the then top five most popular Ethiopian web sites (including CyberEthiopia) and several blogs have been blocked across the nation. The apparent objective was to prevent the dissemination of information that is critical of the regime.

Following the political protests which have swept the nation since November 2015, the regime has routinely shutdown the Internet and restricted access to Social Media (including Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Viber) and indicated its keenness to control Social Media.




