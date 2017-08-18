Cyber Ethiopia

David Steinman on similarities of the regime in Ethiopia and the Apartheid in South Africa

In an exclusive interview with ESAT, David Steinman, a Wharton-educated economist and expert in civil resistance asserts that the regime in Ethiopia is replicating policies of the defunct Apartheid regime in South Africa.

He says the rise of a highly discriminatory minority regime of the TPLF in Ethiopia was not a coincidence but a deliberate scheme to exploit and oppress the majority of Ethiopians. Steinman asserted that opposition groups have no choice but to unite against such a divisive and corrupt regime to pave the way for radical political and economic changes.

Ethiopia is the first country in sub-Saharan Africa to actively engage in political censorship of the Internet .

Since May 2006, the then top five most popular Ethiopian web sites (including CyberEthiopia) and several blogs have been blocked across the nation. The apparent objective was to prevent the dissemination of information that is critical of the regime.

Following the political protests which have swept the nation since November 2015, the regime has routinely shutdown the Internet and restricted access to Social Media (including Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Viber) and indicated its keenness to control Social Media.




