Conversations in Ideas – Ethiopia’s Federal Multinational Design

22539778_1860664304248817_2527945116656044721_nAn interesting, insightful and scholarly conversation between Anania, Zecharias and Gedion about Ethiopia’s Federal Structure and other related questions such as:

  • To what extent is the Tigray People Liberation Front (TPLF) supported by the People of Tigray? Did the People of Tigray economically benefit much more than other Ethiopians in the last 25 years ?
  • What are the shortcomings of the current Ethiopian constitution and does Ethiopia need a new one and why?
  • Has Ethnic Federalism consolidated or alienated rights and justice in Ethiopia?
  • While consolidating and guaranteeing collective rights, should a new constitution give more focus to individual rights for tomorrow’s Ethiopia?

Ethiopia is the first country in sub-Saharan Africa to actively engage in political censorship of the Internet .

Since May 2006, the then top five most popular Ethiopian web sites (including CyberEthiopia) and several blogs have been blocked across the nation. The apparent objective was to prevent the dissemination of information that is critical of the regime.

Following the political protests which have swept the nation since November 2015, the regime has routinely shutdown the Internet and restricted access to Social Media (including Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Viber) and indicated its keenness to control Social Media.




