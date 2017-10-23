Conversations in Ideas – Ethiopia’s Federal Multinational Design

An interesting, insightful and scholarly conversation between Anania, Zecharias and Gedion about Ethiopia’s Federal Structure and other related questions such as:

To what extent is the Tigray People Liberation Front (TPLF) supported by the People of Tigray? Did the People of Tigray economically benefit much more than other Ethiopians in the last 25 years ?

What are the shortcomings of the current Ethiopian constitution and does Ethiopia need a new one and why?

Has Ethnic Federalism consolidated or alienated rights and justice in Ethiopia?

While consolidating and guaranteeing collective rights, should a new constitution give more focus to individual rights for tomorrow’s Ethiopia?

