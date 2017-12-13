Cyber Ethiopia

Ethiopia faces social media blackout after new ethnic unrest

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopia faces a social media blackout as clashes intensify between ethnic groups in various parts of the country.

Facebook and Twitter are down Tuesday after reports emerged of killings on Monday by security forces in the Oromia region.

Oromia regional spokesman Addisu Arega said the violence in Chelenqo town killed six people and was being investigated. On Facebook he called the victims “innocent civilians.”

The Addis Standard news site reported 15 killed, including women and children. The Associated Press was not able to independently verify the reports.

Ethiopia is the first country in sub-Saharan Africa to actively engage in political censorship of the Internet .

Since May 2006, the then top five most popular Ethiopian web sites (including CyberEthiopia) and several blogs have been blocked across the nation. The apparent objective was to prevent the dissemination of information that is critical of the regime.

Following the political protests which have swept the nation since November 2015, the regime has routinely shutdown the Internet and restricted access to Social Media (including Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Viber) and indicated its keenness to control Social Media.




