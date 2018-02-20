Cyber Ethiopia

Will #Ethiopia’s leadership rise up to the demands of the time? Daniel Bekele speaking with @jonahhull on Aljazeera.

Related Posts

Zemanta

Short URL: http://cyberethiopia.com/2013/?p=1851

Posted by on Feb 20 2018. Filed under News, Views and Opinions. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed


Warka
Warka ዋርካ
the Pioneering Ethiopian Discussion
Forum in Amharic



Ethiopia is the first country in sub-Saharan Africa to actively engage in political censorship of the Internet .

Since May 2006, the then top five most popular Ethiopian web sites (including CyberEthiopia) and several blogs have been blocked across the nation. The apparent objective was to prevent the dissemination of information that is critical of the regime.

Following the political protests which have swept the nation since November 2015, the regime has routinely shutdown the Internet and restricted access to Social Media (including Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Viber) and indicated its keenness to control Social Media.




Like CyberEthiopia on Facebook

Recent Entries