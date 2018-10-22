Cyber Ethiopia

The Ethiopian Diaspora Trust Fund officially launched

EDTFThe Ethiopian Diaspora Trust Fund is now officially launched and began to take donations and contributions on Monday October 22, 2018.Please visit its website www.ethiopiatrustfund.org to make your contributions and become a member!

You are also invited to watch this short video on the EDTF: https://youtu.be/QA2Vl2WTZ5Y

Links to press release:

Amharic: http://almariam.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/EDTF-Press-Release-10-20-18-Amharic-PDF.pdf

Afaan Oromoo: http://almariam.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/EDTF-Press-Release-10-20-18-Oromiffa-PDF.pdf

English: http://almariam.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/EDTF-Press-Release-10-20-18-English.pdf

