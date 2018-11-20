Employment opportunities with the Ethiopian Diaspora Trust Fund
Employment opportunities with the Ethiopian Diaspora Trust Fund in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia:
- Executive Director of the Ethiopian Diaspora Trust Fund Secretariat https://lnkd.in/gShiHpv
- Communication Specialist of the Ethiopian Diaspora Trust Fund Secretariat https://lnkd.in/ggiYTtN
- Planning and Programme Design Specialist of the Ethiopian Diaspora Trust Fund Secretariat https://lnkd.in/g5WRwPm
