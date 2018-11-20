Cyber Ethiopia

Employment opportunities with the Ethiopian Diaspora Trust Fund

Ethiopian Diaspora Trust FundEmployment opportunities with the Ethiopian Diaspora Trust Fund in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia:

Related Posts

Zemanta

Short URL: http://cyberethiopia.com/2013/?p=1991

Posted by on Nov 20 2018. Filed under News, Views and Opinions. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed


Warka
Warka ዋርካ
the Pioneering Ethiopian Discussion
Forum in Amharic



The then-TPLF-dominated regime in Ethiopia was the first in sub-Saharan Africa to actively engage in political censorship of the Internet .

Since May 2006, the most popular Ethiopian web sites (including CyberEthiopia) and several blogs have been blocked across the nation. The apparent objective was to prevent the dissemination of information that is critical of the regime.

Following the political protests which have swept the nation since November 2015, the regime has routinely shutdown the Internet and restricted access to Social Media (including Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Viber) and indicated its keenness to control Social Media.

On 22nd June 2018, the new Prime Minister Dr Abye Ahmed's government reported that it had unblocked 264 websites including CyberEthiopia.com after 12 years of blockage as attested by the OONI’s thorough verifications of our website’s unblocking .




Like CyberEthiopia on Facebook

Recent Entries