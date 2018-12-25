Henok Tefera appointed Ethiopian Ambassador to France

Mr. Henok Tefera, a lawyer, is one of the Ambassadors whose appointment by President Sahlework Zewde was announced today. According to a TFI source Mr. Henok is heading to France as Ethiopian Ambassador. He is the son of Ambassador Tefera Shawel, received his post graduate training in Paris and was until recently Vice-President of Strategic Planning and Alliances at Ethiopian Airlines.