Making History With the Ethiopian Diaspora Trust Fund: 22 Projects Shortlisted for Funding!

Originally published at AlMariam.com

WISHING ALL IN THE EDTF FAMILY, FRIENDS OF EDTF AND ALL OTHERS A HAPPY NEW YEAR!

The Ethiopian Diaspora Trust Fund (EDTF) Board of Directors (BoD) and Advisory Council (AC) are proud to announce the selection of 22 projects for funding pending capacity and budgetary reviews.

EDTF was launched in August 2018 when H.E. Prime Minster Dr. Abiy Ahmed made a call to the global Ethiopian diaspora community to donate $1 a day to support critical projects in Ethiopia.

By October 2018, the AC working around the clock was able to incorporate EDTF, successfully navigate federal regulatory requirements, make arrangement with banks and global payment processors and launch a robust website.

By December 2018, EDTF had laid out and implemented the supporting infrastructure for EDTF by recruiting dozens of volunteers and establishing global chapters.

By March 2019, EDTF established a Secretariat in Ethiopia to begin preparatory work for project implementation.

By May 2019, we had set up a stellar Board of Directors for EDTF in Ethiopia and fully registered EDTF under the Ethiopian societies and charities law.

By July 2019, EDTF issued its first request for proposals with a mid-September submission deadline. Hundreds of proposals were submitted from all corners of Ethiopia.

In August 2019, EDTF received tax exemption in the U.S. and became a 501 (c) (3) organization: Tax ID: 83-2100439.

In September EDTF received hundreds of submissions in response to its first call for project proposals.

By October 2018, exactly one year to the month, EDTF had collected donations over $5M USD.

In December 2019, 22 projects were shortlisted by our dozens of panels of experts and presented to the BoD by the Secretariat for consideration and approval.

EDTF commits 100 percent of all donations to project implementation. No donations are sued for adminsitartive or other purposes.

EDTF is 100 percent supported by volunteers. Only the Secretariat is paid with support from the United Nations Development Programme.

EDTF is 100 percent inclusive of all Ethiopians and friends of Ethiopia willing to donate $1 a day.

EDTF conducts its business with maximum transparency and accountability. EDTF prides itself in being an open book to its donors and anyone interested. All EDTF donors are listed on our website unless they request anonymity. We make weekly reports of donations received and, once projects are implemented, we will provide up to date financial reports.

Million thanks to…

As Chair of the EDTF, I thank the 25,700 Ethiopian diaspora donors from 93 countries who contributed $1 a day to help the EDTF effort. They have proven the power of one, $1 a day.

I thank our volunteers, including those who have provided EDTF technical support in a variety of areas. Our EDTF volunteers have given their time, money, knowledge and resources freely because they believe in the EDTF cause. They are truly the backbone of EDTF.

I thank the members of our global chapters now numbering 43. Our chapter members are the driving engines of our local engagement campaigns.

I thank the United Nations Development Fund (UNDP) for their generous support in establishing our EDTF Secretariat. We deeply appreciate UNDP’s confidence in our objectives and capacity to deliver on our promises.

We thank our many sponsors who have given generously to EDTF during our first annual fund-raising event.

I thank the members of the EDTF Advisory Council. It is a privilege and an honor to work with so many professionals who made significant financial and technical contributions and dedicated their Sundays to EDTF for a better part of a year.

Last but not least, I would like to thank H.E. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for delivering Ethiopia’s Call for Help to Diaspora Ethiopians. Good leaders share a vision and inspire others to help them turn their vision into reality.

First Round of EDTF Projects

Full official Press Release available HERE.

The 22 shortlisted projects in no particular order are:

Korah Great Hope Charity Organization (KGHCO) on Water and Sanitation Hygiene promotion at Woreda 01 of Kolfe Keraniyo Sub-City.

Hiwot Integrated Development Organization (HIDO) on Education, Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) Services for Orphans and Vulnerable Children (OVC).

Organization for Women in Self Employment (WISE) on Women Employment Enhancing the employability and competitiveness of underprivileged young and adult women in Addis Ababa.

Federation of Ethiopian National Associations of Persons with Disabilities – FENAPD on Women & Youth & Rehabilitation Improving the livelihood of women and youth with disability, Addis Ababa, Oromia, SNNPR, Amhara, and Tigray.

Beza Posterity Development Organization on Child Protection Collaborative and Indigenous Action to Prevent Child Marriage and FGM (CIAPCm) in Afar

Region.

Pro Development Network on Water Sanitation and Hygiene Promotion of Safe Water Supply, Hygiene and Sanitation for Hard- to -Reach Communities Using renewable energy in Afar and Tigray Region.

Organization for Rehabilitation and Development in Amhara (ORDA) on Water and Sanitation Yilmana Densa WASH Project.

Help for Persons with Disabilities-Organization (HPD-O) on Education Build the fulfilling capacity of special needs education units in selected primary schools for the provision of specialized services for neglected children with disabilities to be effectively and meaningfully integrated with regular school system.

Network of Charitable Association of HIV Positive for Health and Development NAPHAD) on Sanitation Come on Clean (COC); Action Against Open Defecation and Waste Dumping.

Ethiopian Red Cross Society on Water and Sanitation for Internally Displaced People Integrated WASH and Livelihood Recovery Project for Conflict Displaced Population in Central Gondar Zone.

Shayashone Trading PLC on Food, Income and Nutrition Security / Youth Employment, Promoting Hermetic Storage Technologies (PICS Bags) for Household food-income- Nutrition Security and Job Opportunity for youth in Amhara, SNNPR and Oromia regions.

Boro-Shinasha Development Association (Boro-SDA) on Agriculture Youthful Agribusiness Development Project in Benishangul Gumuz Region in Benishangul Gumuz Region.

Dire Dawa Agriculture, Water Mine and Energy Bureau on Irrigation and Water Supply Hasenliso irrigation development and potable water supply project.

Mathiwos Wondu – YeEthiopia Cancer Society on Health, Cervical Cancer. Strengthening access for Cervical Cancer Screening in Gambella, Afar, Benishangul-Gumuz Regions of Ethiopia in Gambella, Afar, Benshangule Gumuz

Haramaya University on Solid Waste Management/Income Generation Waste-to-Wealth: Eco-friendly Approaches for Sustainable Solid Waste Management in Harar City, Ethiopia in Harar.

Siiqqee Women’s Development Association (SWDA) on Agri-Business Development for Internally Displaced People Reestablishment of livelihoods for Internal Displaced people in Oromia Regional State, Oromia Regional State.

Oromo Self Reliance Association (OSRA) on Health and Education Clean water supply, improved sanitation facilities and hygiene promotion for rural

communities and schools located in four woredas of Oromia Region.

Bole Bible Baptist church Child Care and Community Development (BBBC) on Education Enlightenment Through Education (ETE) Project in Oromia

Gurmuu Development Association (Gurmuu) on Education Enhancing educational provision in four primary schools through improving children learning environment in Oromia Regional State.

Hadiya Development Association (HAD) on Education Daneto Secondary School Upgrading Project, Soro Woreda, Hadiya Zone, SNNPRS.

Tigrai Development Association (TDA) on Education Help the Child for Lifelong Learning (HCLL Project).

Association Develop Horn (AD-Horn) – Rehabilitation of Disabled People Empowering the Differently Able and Work Towards the Hidden Reality II: Support peoples with hearing impairment(deaf) and autistic children in Jijiga city administration, Ethiopia Somali Regional State.

PLEASE DONATE AT: https://www.ethiopiatrustfund.org/

========================

For further information, please contact:

Mrs. Hanna Atnafu Makonnen

Communication Specialist, Ethiopian Diaspora Trust Fund Secretariat

hanna.a@ethiopiatrustfund.org