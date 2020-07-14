Ethiopians show Unity as Ambassadors recall government’s position on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD)

The Ethiopian Foreign Minister, H.E. Gedu Andargachew delivered an inspiring brief about the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) during a Virtual Dialogue on the Dynamics in the current negotiations clarifying Myths and Facts about the Ethiopian dam.

In the presence of Ethiopian ambassadors in Europe and hundreds of Ethiopians from the Diaspora, the Foreign minister recalled that Ethiopia pursued the principle of equitable and reasonable utilization of the Nile waters and reaffirmed that the GERD would not cause any significant harm to downstream countries.



His Excellency Mr. Andargachew also enumerated a number of benefits for Egypt and Sudan, including the ability to regulate the flow of water, prevent flooding, reduce evaporation, and provide regional power interconnection that could facilitate economic integration.

Ethiopian Ambassadors, H.E. Zenebe Kebede in Geneva and H.E. Henok Tefera in Paris made insightful and instructive presentations covering important points relating to the Colonial and Post-Colonial treaties, Ethiopia’s Cooperation Efforts, the negotiation process under the framework of the Nile River Cooperative Framework Agreement (CFA).

H.E. Dina Mufti explained the misleading narrative entertained by the Egyptians and renewed the call for making Ethiopia’s just position better known and understood by the International Community.

H.E. Reta Alemu explained that the negotiation on the first filling of the GERD, touched on recent process involving the United Nations Security Council and the African Union and concluded on the way forward with the GERD as a basis for Regional Cooperation.

Ethiopians from all over the World participating in the Webinar expressed their unity, commitment and support to their government.

We, at CyberEthiopia.com, also join all Ethiopians in support of the Ethiopian Government’s position in filling of the dam as soon as possible and generate the planned electricity. We are behind you our Ambassadors, Foreign Minister and Prime Minister!