Communiqué of Ethiopians in Switzerland – በስዊዘርላንድ እና ኦስትሪያ የምንኖር ኢትዮጵያውያን እና ትውልደ ኢትዮጵያውያን የ አቋም መግለጫ!

እኛ በስዊዘርላንድ እና ኦስትሪያ የምንገኝ ኢትዮጵያውያን እና ትውልደ ኢትዮጵያውያን ላለፉት 27 ዓመታት በሃገራችን ተንሰራፍቶ የነበረው በትግራይ ህዝብ ነፃነት ግንባር የሚዘወረው ፀረ ህዝብ አፋኝና ኢዴሞክራሲያዊ ኣስተዳደር በሕዝባዊ ትግል ተወግዶ በሃገራችን የሰላም የዴሞክራሲና የ እኩልነት ኣየር መተንፈስ የጀመረችበት የለውጥ ሂደት እያጋጠሙት ባሉት መሰናክሎችና በተለይም ከቅርብ ጊዜ ወዲህ እኔ ካልገዛሁዋት ኢትዮጵያውያን አፈርሳታለሁ በሚል እብሪት የሕወሃት እብሪተኛ ቡድን በኢትዮጵያ መከላከያ ሰራዊት ላይ በኖቬምበር 4 የፈፀመውን ክህደት እና ጭፍጨፋ በተመለከተ በጄኔቭ የኢፌዴሪ ቋሚ መልዕክተኛና ባለሙሉ ስልጣን አምባሳደር ዘነበ ከበደ ጋር በ ኖቬምበር 21 ቀን 2020 ዓ /ም እና በ ኖቬምበር 28 ቀን 2020 ዓ /ም የበይነ – መረብ ውይይቶች አካሂደናል።

Communiqué of Ethiopians in Switzerland and Austria at the end of the briefing by the Permanent Mission of Ethiopia to the United Nations Office and other international organizations in Geneva, held on 28th of November 2020

We, Ethiopians in Switzerland and Austria, gathered on the 28th of November 2020, at the second briefing by the Permanent Mission of Ethiopia to the United Nations Office and other international organizations in Geneva, on the unfolding of the law enforcement operation in Tigray regional state of Ethiopia

ምንጭ Ethiopians.ch